The Beast unleashed: Bernie Marsden is selling his famed Gibson '59 'Les Paul Burst for just under £1 million

The Beast is loose and looking for a new home: Bernie Marsden's '59 Burst is going up for sale at ATB Guitars in the UK as part of his guitar collection sale.

The Beast got its name from iconic rock drummer Cozy Powell is an exquisite example and Bernie has owned it since 1974, acquiring it when he was playing in Wild Turkey as part-ex trade as he explains in the video below. It was his number 1 workhorse in his Whitesnake years, and he wrote the band's much-loved hit Here I Go Again on it.

The asking price is £999,995.00. That's a lot of money even for a '59 Burst of which there were only ever around 1,500 ever made. But it's also one of the most famous examples alongside Clapton's lost Beano Burst, Pearly Gates, Jimmy Page's Number 1 and Greeny.

Its pre-Marsen years saw it reportedly owned by Eric Clapton (the initials EC are scratched into the finish at the heel) who traded it with Paul Kossoff before his bandmate, Free bassist Andy Fraser sold it to 'Martin' – the man who offered it to Bernie.

"This is quite the guitar," says ATB of the 4.53kg LP. "The faded top is to many the holy grail of finishes and this one has to be the dictionary definition. As a guitar produced in 1959, the dye used was quite photoreactive, a problem rectified the following year. The original colour can be seen under the pickguard. What is left behind is a wonderful hue that showcases the subtly flamed top. As you expect, the top is worn though this is not extensive and there are marks around the controls."

"The headstock shows the odd battle scar," adds ATB. "There is the sign of an old repair to the headstock as you can see in the pictures. The silk screening is there but quite faded. The guitar is currently fitted with a set of reproduction Kluson tuners and there are signs that different tuners have been fitted. There are a set of correct Kluson tuners included in the sale."

"The plastics are in good shape. The jack plate has broken in the past, included with the guitar, and has been replaced with a reproduction. Elsewhere everything is as you’d expect with signs of use. The neck pickup ring was replaced some time ago due to the common cracking that often occurred."

In keeping with the Beast's reputation, ATB describes the guitar's tone as "transcendental". "For anyone who’s paid even a passing interest in rock and blues music post 1965, this guitar ticks all the right boxes," the listing adds. "Flat out its raunchy and responsive with an almost infinite sustain that makes it feel like it's playing you. Dialed back,it cleans up beautifully whilst retaining a clarity that is such a hallmark of these instruments. Marry this with a neck that is joy to play and it's an unbeatable package."

You can read more about the sale at ATB Guitars – viewings are by appointment only. Also included in the Bernie Marsden Collection is a 1952 Les Paul Goldtop, 1961 Tele Custom, 1963 Firebird I and 1966 Gibson EDS-175.