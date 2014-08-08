Bernie Marsden's guitar collection

“This is the prototype Bernie Marsden SE model, which was the second one that came over. I wanted a black headstock, and this one has a red headstock. Some people say when they see it, ‘You should have left it like that’. I believe that in the summer, there may well be some limited-edition Bernie models from Korea with matching headstocks and bodies.

“I think there’s also going to be a limited-edition American Bernie as well. I’ve got into their terminology. That’s what they call them. They say, ‘The Bernies are doing ever so well!’

"I wanted to have a [signature] guitar that guitar players could come up to me and say, ‘I’ve got one of your guitars because I can afford it.’"

“It’s a really top-selling budget guitar. It was my decision to have a budget guitar. Paul Reed Smith originally wanted to do an American model, but I wanted to have a [signature] guitar that guitar players could come up to me and say, ‘I’ve got one of your guitars because I can afford it.’

“A lot of people I know - and I know this because they send me emails or they come to gigs and we talk after shows - have bought it as a second guitar and it’s very rapidly become their first guitar. They’re just all knocked out.

“I think a lot of them come along to make sure I’m using the guitar that they are as well, which I do! I will own up to having a couple of customised guitars, which they did for me in America. But then I just go and pick a guitar from stock, which I really like. They all feel the same; they’re all pretty much the same.

“This is a nice one, the prototype, but I found that putting on [PRS] 53/10 pickups was... it wasn’t necessarily better. These zebra SE pickups that come with the standard guitar, they really do the job. But the 53/10s have just a little bit more finesse, and I find that when I’m playing quiet passages, you can tell they’re a higher quality pickup.

“But overall, I can’t tell you how delighted I am with the guitar’s popularity. I don’t mean that in economic terms, although of course that’s always alright. It’s nice to have a guitar with your name on it by a company that you have respect for.

"I think I was the only person ever to have two signature guitars out last year from two of the major companies in the world!” [Gibson Custom recently recreated The Beast for a sumptuous, limited-edition Collector’s Choice run - Ed].