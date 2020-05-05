The 980 Spark plugin promises a thicker sound with minimal effort

Comprising three modules - Compressor, Colour and Saturator - the 980 Spark plugin is designed to let you thicken your sound with the minimum of effort.

As such, there are just a few simple controls, though developer MIA Laboratories says that you still have plenty of scope for sound design, with the aim being to let you adjust the dynamic range and harmonic content of your sound.

The signal flows from the Compressor to the Colour module and then, finally, to the Saturator; the first two processors define the dynamic and spectral characteristics of the sound, and these ‘excite’ the saturator, giving you what’s described as a “unique” spectrum of saturation effects.