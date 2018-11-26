The 7 best new drum hardware products of 2018
7. Stagg 52 series
The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drum hardware products of 2018. First up we have the Stagg 52 Series...
We say: The mid-range 52 series punches well above its weight with heavy-duty build quality and some impressive features. The pedals play particularly well and we're amazed at the prices.
The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer
6. Shaw M-Class Series
We say: Shaw has clearly researched the hardware market thoroughly and the results can only add to the company’s profile. Unboxing them, there’s no mistaking a feeling of reassuring heftiness and Shaw has clearly designed the stands to be as versatile as possible.
5. Natal Deluxe thrones
We say: Sitting comfortably is an essential prerequisite for any drummer, both for ease of playing and injury avoidance. These thrones offer excellent support, bring a splash of colour and sharp design whilst being competitively priced.
4. Sonor 4000 series
We say: This heavy-duty set has all that you need for trouble-free intensive gigging. It is packed with smart ideas like the quick-release cymbal nut, continuous angle adjustments and ingenious foot pedal.
3. Sonor Perfect Balance Standard pedal
We say: Simplicity was key with the original Jojo Mayer Perfect Balance pedal. Now, the Perfect Balance has been simplified further, resulting in a new, more affordable Standard model. The Standard offers the same drive philosophy and painstakingly calibrated feel as its bigger brother, but does away with the foldable pillar, integrated clamping mechanism (drummers get an independent hoop clamp instead) and polished footboard.
2. SJC Foundation X series
We say: Foundation X is a hardware set to match the quality of SJC’s highly regarded bespoke drum sets. The Foundation X Series is properly heavy and it’s evident straightaway that it’s built for intensive gigging.
Winner: Yamaha Crosstown Advanced Lightweight series
We say: Any product that means drummers have less weight to carry between gigs or sessions is a godsend. Thankfully Yamaha is here to reduce the hardware burden with their innovative new Crosstown Advanced Lightweight series. Stands are constructed using durable, featherweight aluminium, including channel-track aluminium bracing at the legs for added stability. Non-slip rubber feet should keep your gear in position right through to the encore and the addition of micro wing nuts shaves off a few extra grams, making load-out a breeze.