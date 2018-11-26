The 7 best new drum hardware products of 2018

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new drum hardware products of 2018. First up we have the Stagg 52 Series...

We say: The mid-range 52 series punches well above its weight with heavy-duty build quality and some impressive features. The pedals play particularly well and we're amazed at the prices.