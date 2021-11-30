The 3 best new cymbal ranges of 2021, as decided by you

Our snare drums are one of the most identifying parts of our sound and kit, with everyone having a preference on depth, diameter, material and tuning. This year there were plenty of signature snare drums released too, and you guys have lapped them up - forming the entirety of our Top 3 snares for the year.

All three are made of different shell materials, but even though they’re different, they share meaty, hard rock power in common. Here are the snares you liked the most over the last 12 months.

1. Winner 2021: Zildjian FX Raw Crashes

(Image credit: Zildjian)

Taking their cues from the wavy edges and warped appearance of the Crash of Doom, Zildjian’s FX Raw Crashes started life in the Concept Shop, pushing FX to the limit and proving to be a huge hit.

Essentially an untrimmed blank, the FX Raw Crashes come in two formats: small (drier) or large (more explosive) bell for a hugely trashy, yet versatile cymbal. Sadly, the nature of Zildjian’s Concept Shop means these are now discontinued, but that didn’t stop them making the top spot!

2. Meinl Classics Custom Heavy Dark

(Image credit: Meinl)

Meinl extended its Classics Custom Dark series this year with its Heavy additions. Giving an aggressive edge, but maintaining the darker sound of its siblings it offers 14” Heavy Dark Hi-Hats, 16” and 18” Heavy Dark Crashes, 18” Heavy Dark China, 18” Heavy Dark Big Bell Ride and 20” Heavy Dark Ride - both with oversized bells for clear, strong attack.

3. Paiste Signature 2021 additions

(Image credit: Paiste)

Paiste’s Signature series has long been a favourite of consumers and pro drummers (Copeland, Carey, Rudd and more) who are looking for a blend of tradition and modern projection. Sticking largely to a heavier theme after 2020’s Light models, Paiste brought Power Hi-Hats, Heavy Hi-Hats and Power Crashes as well as a 22” Mellow Ride to the Signature line-up this year.