The 12 best new electric guitars of 2018
10. Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr
The Total Guitar MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new electric guitars of 2018.
Taking up positions 12 to 11 are:
12. Lowden GL-10 WA
11. Eastman T64/V-GB
Kicking off the top 10 we have the Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr...
We say: This guitar lies at the start-point, price wise, of the ever-expanding Patrick James Eggle line and is simply a beautifully considered rock ’n’ roll machine that’ll suit your pub or arena stage in equal measure.
Read the review: Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr review
The MusicRadar Best in guitars awards are brought to you in association with Ernie Ball. #colorsofrocknroll
9. Guild Jetstar
We say: It’s not quite an impulse buy - but the very sensible price buys you a competent build and a distinctive retro vibe that’s matched by the sounds we hear.
Read the review: Guild Jetstar review
8. Schecter Demon-6 2018
We say: The Demon-6 is a metal guitar, designed to summon something much more sinister, and it delivers in spades.
Read the review: Schecter Demon-6 2018 review
7. Jackson Soloist SL4X
We say: If you have never played a Jackson, the SL4X will blow your mind. It’s naturally balanced, and with its jumbo frets and easy action it flatters your playing. Even after all kinds of whammy-bar abuse - divebombing, wobbles, ascending pitch squeals - the SL4X holds its tune admirably.
Read the review: Jackson Soloist SL4X review
6. Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT
We say: Sweetly priced and surprisingly versatile, this is the sub-$500 twin-humbucker single-cut to beat.
Read the review: Gretsch G5220 Electromatic Jet BT review
5. PRS SE Santana Standard
We say: This guitar will not only get you on the PRS ladder, but for existing PRS fans it’s a good knockabout guitar that won’t make you blub inconsolably when they get dinged in action.
Read the review: PRS SE Santana Standard review
4. Hagstrom Viking Gold Top Artist Project
We say: For function band guitarists looking to cover all the bases and make a visual splash, this might just be the semi-hollow to beat.
Read the review: Hagstrom Viking Gold Top Artist Project review
3. Ibanez Prestige AZ2204
We say: An immensely playable, versatile solidbody that can handle any genre you can throw at it.
Read the review: Ibanez Prestige AZ2204 review
2. Solar A2.6
We say: Given it's one of the most affordable offerings in the Solar Guitars range, we'd say Ola Englund may have just changed the metal guitar game: the A2.6 is near-impossible to fault.
Read the review: Solar A2.6 review
Winner: Fender Player Stratocaster
We say: One of the best mid-priced Strats Fender has ever produced. This guitar is hugely playable, offers an impeccable set of tones and plays well with dirt.
Read the review: Fender Player Stratocaster review