The 12 best new electric guitars of 2018

The Total Guitar MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new electric guitars of 2018.

Taking up positions 12 to 11 are:

12. Lowden GL-10 WA

11. Eastman T64/V-GB

Kicking off the top 10 we have the Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr...

We say: This guitar lies at the start-point, price wise, of the ever-expanding Patrick James Eggle line and is simply a beautifully considered rock ’n’ roll machine that’ll suit your pub or arena stage in equal measure.

Read the review: Patrick James Eggle Macon Jr review