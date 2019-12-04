The 11 best DJ software applications in the world today

With all due respect to vinyl junkies and CD stalwarts, when it comes to convenience, cost-effectiveness and flexibility, there can be little doubt that the best way to DJ right now is on a digital system, be that Mac, PC or even iOS or Android. And if you're going to do that, you're going to need the right software application.

Fortunately, the market is awash with applications that will enable you to mix using not just two but - in many cases - four or more decks . What's more, the best of today's DJ software offers up myriad creative options, so you can add real interest and take your mixes to the next level.

Add a hardware controller and you've got a setup that feels great and will enable you to do anything that was possible using an old-school setup and a whole lot more.

So, what are the best DJ software applications you can get for PC, Mac, iOS and Android? Click through the gallery to find out...