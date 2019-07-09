Teenage Engineering’s troubled Pocket Operator modular range is finally complete and available to buy

Find out more on the Teenage Engineering website; we’re hoping to get our hands on the Pocket Operator modular products soon.

It’s been a torturous birth, but Teenage Engineering’s Pocket Operator modular range is finally complete, with all of the products within it now available via the company’s website.

You’ll recall that this “poor man’s modular” line was launched at the NAMM show in January. However, less than a month later, it was announced that all orders for the system 170 modular synth and system 16 keyboard/sequencer had been cancelled, following manufacturing problems.

It looks like these have now been resolved, though, as both products have joined the system 400 modular synth in the TE webstore.

To recap, the system 170 is a complete modular synthesizer kit that includes a chassis, 9 modules (including a membrane keyboard) and eight patch cables. It costs £315.

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The larger system 400, meanwhile, is a modular synth kit that includes a chassis, 16 modules and 15 patch cables. It’s priced at £469, but is currently sold out.

Finally, the system 16 is a standalone keyboard with individually tuneable keys and a programmable step sequencer, priced at £155. This doesn’t make any sound itself, but can be used to control the system 400 or other modular synths.