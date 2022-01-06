Teenage Engineering supports Cuckoo’s ‘Jamuary’, but are you up to the challenge?

Teenage Engineering has announced that it’s partnering with self-styled “bearded synth dude” Cuckoo to support the ‘Jamuary’ initiative that he’s running on Instagram.

This celebration of creativity and - yes - jamming will see Cuckoo setting four musical challenges over the next four weeks. Each Friday, he’ll give you your task, and you’ll have the weekend to see if you’re up to it and upload your creations with the appropriate tag.

Then, every Monday, Cuckoo will pick a winner for that week’s challenge, who’ll receive Teenage Engineering swag that may include merch, cases, synths and possibly even one of the company’s “magic” radios .

If you’re feeling collaborative, you might also consider a challenge set by gearhead AA Battery, who’s suggested that people might want to add layers on top of his initial video to create a group jam. Find out more on his Instagram .

Cuckoo will be launching his first Jamuary challenge tomorrow (7 January) so keep an eye on his Instagram to find out what it is.