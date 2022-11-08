Teenage Engineering’s new craft lager is strictly for grown-ups

Eccentric synth maven switches gears from the OP-1 to a hoppy-1…

A craft lager feels so ‘on brand’ for Teenage Engineering that it seems remarkable that it hasn’t had one before, but at least it’s here now.

Created in collaboration with Gothenburg-based brewery Stigberget - TE concluded that it didn’t have room for a full-scale brewery in its workshop - this 4.8% Okinawa-style lager is described as “a light-tasting beer with hints of tropical grain, a nod to the rice-brewed beers of the region.”

The beer is also said to have to have a “fruity, slightly malty taste with hints of light bread, lemon, lime and bergamot.” It should be “served at 8-10°C as a companion drink, with vegetarian dishes or with fish or seafood dishes, preferably with a spicy seasoning.”

Or maybe alongside a compact, pricey synthesizer.

Sadly, we haven’t had a chance to taste the beer yet, but it’s available now in Teenage Engineering’s native Sweden via Systembolaget (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Teenage Engineering)
