Teenage Engineering's computer-1 DIY PC case sells out in minutes

Teenage Engineering have announced the release of a new product, the computer-1 build-it-yourself PC case - and it's sold out already.

Available now, the computer-1 is made from powder-coated aluminium, and built around the mini-ITX motherboard and SFX power supply format, with the ability to fit a dual slot graphics card up to 180mm. Coming in at $195, it's a little on the pricy side for a computer case, but perhaps worth the bump if you're after a gorgeous design and some DIY fun.

The flat-pack, sheet-metal computer case is based on the same design ethos that inspired Teenage Engineering's pocket operator modular series, another product that requires some self-assembly. With an eye-catching carrot-orange finish and unique blocky form factor, the computer-1 is another stylish addition to Teenage Engineering's design portfolio.

TE has offered up a cute origin story for the computer-1 - after struggling to find a PC case for their own builds in the company's early days, they built their own using a laser cutter, MDF and spray paint. This evolved into an aluminium-based design, which itself inspired the computer-1.

Earlier this year, Teenage Engineering released a firmware update for their flagship synth, the OP-1, that allows music makers to use the machine as a USB audio interface.

