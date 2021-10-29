More

Teenage Engineering's computer-1 DIY PC case sells out in minutes

Ever wanted to build your own PC case? You can put Teenage Engineering's carrot-orange mini-ITX PC chassis together yourself (when they restock)

Teenage Engineering have announced the release of a new product, the computer-1 build-it-yourself PC case - and it's sold out already.

Available now, the computer-1 is made from powder-coated aluminium, and built around the mini-ITX motherboard and SFX power supply format, with the ability to fit a dual slot graphics card up to 180mm. Coming in at $195, it's a little on the pricy side for a computer case, but perhaps worth the bump if you're after a gorgeous design and some DIY fun. 

The flat-pack, sheet-metal computer case is based on the same design ethos that inspired Teenage Engineering's pocket operator modular series, another product that requires some self-assembly. With an eye-catching carrot-orange finish and unique blocky form factor, the computer-1 is another stylish addition to Teenage Engineering's design portfolio. 

TE has offered up a cute origin story for the computer-1 - after struggling to find a PC case for their own builds in the company's early days, they built their own using a laser cutter, MDF and spray paint. This evolved into an aluminium-based design, which itself inspired the computer-1. 

Earlier this year, Teenage Engineering released a firmware update for their flagship synth, the OP-1, that allows music makers to use the machine as a USB audio interface.

Visit Teenage Engineering's website to find out more.

Matt Mullen

I'm the Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for almost ten years, and when I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. My latest obsession is the Arturia MicroFreak, which will have to do until I've saved up for a Prophet-6... 
