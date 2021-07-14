More

Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 synth is now a USB audio interface, too

Firmware update “brings functionality to OP-1 that many wouldn't expect to be possible”

Teenage Engineering OP-1
(Image credit: Future)

You certainly couldn’t accuse Teenage Engineering of not providing long-term support for its OP-1 synth - we’re now up to firmware update number 243. As with all previous updates, this is a free one, and it adds some potentially useful functionality.

Specifically, the OP-1 is now capable of streaming over USB. Or, to put it another way, it can now function as a USB audio interface.

So, not only can you sample and record to the OP-1 directly from any USB audio host, but you can also send audio from the OP-1 into your PC or Mac DAW.

There are a couple of other tweaks, too - external tempo sync stability has been improved and when tape is armed and OP-1 receives a play command, recording now starts.

The firmware update is compatible with all versions of the OP-1, and you can download it from the Teenage Engineering website.

