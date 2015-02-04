Zillidrone groovebox app released for iPad

There are fresh groovebox-related larks to be had by iPad owners, with Andrey Savitsky releasing Zillidrone. This enables you to work with 32-step sequences for snares, kicks, hi-hats, a sampler and two multi-oscillator synths.
Sequences can be created, modified and arranged on the fly, giving you a degree of live performance potential, and you can also automate the five supplied effects. There's MIDI Input and Output, though neither Audiobus or Inter-App Audio support currently seems to be in place.
Zillidrone is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £4.49/$5.99. Check out the video above for a taste of what it has to offer.
Zillidrone main features
- Drum machine and drum pads for real-time groove production with 4 types of touches. Tap or swipe drum pads within different areas to produce different shots.
- Change samples manually or shuffle samples randomly during performance.
- Two oscillator synth with 5 presets, preset sequencers and automations for each controller.
- Sampler with piano keyboard (6 octaves).
- 5 real-time DSP effects: distortion, free verb, pitch shifter, wah-wah, ring modulator , one non-realtime "looper" effect and global delay effect.
- Mixer for panning and sending to global delay effect for each instrument and DSP effect.
- Arrangement editor for storing 16 different scenes. Each scene saves all states of controls, sequences, automations. You can change scenes manually, randomly or create a song arrangement.
- Included library of 397 samples (99 per each drum instrument and 100 for sampler).
- Upload sample packs (wav, aif, aiff formats) via iTunes and assign them to each instrument separately.
- Real time recording for loops or long tracks. There's an option to record instruments and effects into different WAV files.
- Export recordings to Dropbox or open in applications with audio file import support.
- MIDI input and output. MIDI Sync input.
- Demo projects, help and video tutorial are included.