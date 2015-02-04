Zillidrone groovebox app released for iPad

There are fresh groovebox-related larks to be had by iPad owners, with Andrey Savitsky releasing Zillidrone. This enables you to work with 32-step sequences for snares, kicks, hi-hats, a sampler and two multi-oscillator synths.

Sequences can be created, modified and arranged on the fly, giving you a degree of live performance potential, and you can also automate the five supplied effects. There's MIDI Input and Output, though neither Audiobus or Inter-App Audio support currently seems to be in place.

Zillidrone is available now from the Apple App Store priced at £4.49/$5.99. Check out the video above for a taste of what it has to offer.

Zillidrone main features