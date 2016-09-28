Yeco touch controller for Ableton Live gets its first major update

Following its release back in March, Yeco, a touch controller for Ableton Live, has just got its first major update.

Designed to run on the same machine as Ableton Live itself, Yeco is compatible with Windows 8+ and MacOS 10.10+ running on touch-enabled devices.

After receiving requests from its users, the makers of Yeco have added two new MIDI controllers: a 64-pad controller and a double-size Hex controller.

Several improvements in speed and reliability have been made across the application. These include:

Major improvements to the loading of the clip grid

Improvements to the load time and overall responsiveness of Yeco

Added playing position timer in the toolbar

Sliders position is now relative instead of absolute

Improved latency and responsiveness of the drumpad controller

Several other improvements to the efficiency and reliability of the live script

Small bug fixes

The update is free to existing users so, if you're on of them, check your inbox for details.

Yeco is available now for €45 and can be purchased on the Yeco store. If you want to try before you buy then a free demo is also available.

In other news, the guys at Yeco are also working on a new touch MIDI controller for Windows and Mac which will be released in a couple of months. We look forward to seeing what that will be...