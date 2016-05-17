Yeco is a new way to control Ableton Live

Yeco is a 10-point multitouch controller for Ableton Live that will work with any touchscreen running on either Mac or PC.

The software features a variety of MIDI controllers - drum pads, a keyboard, assignable MIDI controls, XY pads and a hexagonal controller. You also get full session, mixer, recording and automation controls and compatibility with Live 9.x.

Designed to run on the same machine as Ableton Live itself, Yeco looks to offer more intuitive control for users with touchscreen-enabled devices, such as laptops or tablets.

Yeco is available to buy now for €45, and more information can be found on the website.

A whole host of tutorials is available on YouTube - check out this playlist for the full rundown: