XILS-Lab announces XILS V+ plugin

XILS-Lab has announced that it has a new plugin, the XILS V+, on the way. This appears to be an emulation of the Roland VP-330 Vocoder Plus keyboard that was released in 1979.

The XILS V+ can be used as both an instrument and effect and combines a 10-band vocoder with Supreme Top Octave Divider-based Strings and Human Voices, with the option of layering of these three elements.

Discussing the Top Octave Divider (T.O.D.) oscillator, XILS-Lab says that it "provides a unique sound that no samples or other simple synthesis techniques can reproduce". The new plugin also offers plenty of features that weren't present in the original hardware.

XILS-V+ will be released on 25 May for Mac and Windows. You can find out more on the XILS-Lab website.