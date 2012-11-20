Windows 8 audio performance tested

Since its release last month, much has been written on the subject of Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 8. A quick Google search will turn up numerous reviews, varying from glowing reports to all-out slatings.

What matters to us musicians however, is how the OS holds up for music production use, and fortunately the team at Rain Computers have been busy putting Windows 8 head-to-head against its predecessor to test just that.

Check out the video above to see the team load up Cubase and put both systems to the test. Read about the comparisons in full and see some charts of the results over at the Rain Computers official site.