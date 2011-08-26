Win sE, Apogee and Waves gear at Producer Sessions Live

PRESS RELEASE: Sonic Distribution, the UK distributor for sE Electronics, sE Rupert Neve, sE Munro, Rupert Neve Designs, Waves, Apogee and Ghost Acoustics has just announced that it has a bag full of swag to give away at Producer Sessions Live next weekend.

If you are attending and would like a chance to win sE Electronics, Apogee, Waves, iLok and Ghost Acoustics gear, visit the recently launched sE Electronics Facebook page and give your answer to the following question: what are you are most looking forward to at Producer Sessions Live 2011? For example, the D.Ramirez session. Winners will be drawn throughout the weekend.

Breaking sE Electronics News: Mr Andy Munro who has designed studios for some of the biggest names in music, film and broadcasting (U2, Massive Attack, BBC) will be attending Producer Sessions Live on the Saturday afternoon and will be hosting a FREE session explaining the science behind the soon-to-be-launched sE Munro Egg Monitors. Just why are they egg shaped? Find out at Producer Sessions Live.

Producer Sessions Live

Once again hosted at SAE's flagship London school, the teams from Future Music and Computer Music will be taking over the building for Producer Sessions Live on 3 and 4 September 2011 to present five floors and 20 demo rooms filled with tutorials, gear demos and essential advice for upcoming producers.

The venue

SAE London is the UK's number one school for audio and video engineers. It's throwing open the doors of its brand new flagship facility in London for Producer Sessions Live. So come to the event and check out SAE's state-of-the-art studio HQ too!

Tickets

Click here to buy tickets. A day ticket costs £10, while entry to each Producer Session costs £5.