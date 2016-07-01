Will you help fund the Chicago 'riff and bass' analogue synthesizer?

A new 5-voice analogue synth is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, and a pledge of just £221 could be your ticket to owning one.
Designed with "basic or limited features", the Chicago promises "a useful sound portfolio" courtesy of four variable phase and pulse width oscillators, in addition to the sub, square and saw oscillators. The signal path is then shaped by a wide bandwidth four-pole Sallen & Key low-pass analogue filter. The whole lot is housed in a rack-mountable case, which can also be used as a desktop module.
To begin with, the Chicago will be available as a limited-edition run of 30 units. The campaign is running until 25 July 2016, so get pledging if you don't want to miss out.
For more information check out the Kickstarter page and official Chicago Boutique website.
Chicago synth features
- Analogue signal path from the oscillator to the output
- 1 x Saw or Square wave (selectable)
- 1 x Synced Square Sub (-1 Octave) - it also divides the Saw frequency by 2
- 4 x independent Pulse waves with automatic or manual adjustment of the phase, and manual adjustment of the pulse width
- Tune (0 to +60 cents), 3rd, 5th or 7th
- MIDI In, MIDI Thru, channel selection 1 to 16
- Classic Gate mode or Gate and 'Trigger on every note' mode
- 6 channel mixer
- Amplifier ADSR
- Sallen & Key 24dB/Octave Low pass filter with Attack, Peak, Decay, Sustain and Resonance control
- Set to sine (low frequency filter) switch
- Filter decay mode switch
- 482 mm (19") x 132 mm (3U) and 40 mm from face to base
- 1 Watt power dissipation
- Approx. 2 kg