Will you help fund the Chicago 'riff and bass' analogue synthesizer?

A new 5-voice analogue synth is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, and a pledge of just £221 could be your ticket to owning one.

Designed with "basic or limited features", the Chicago promises "a useful sound portfolio" courtesy of four variable phase and pulse width oscillators, in addition to the sub, square and saw oscillators. The signal path is then shaped by a wide bandwidth four-pole Sallen & Key low-pass analogue filter. The whole lot is housed in a rack-mountable case, which can also be used as a desktop module.

To begin with, the Chicago will be available as a limited-edition run of 30 units. The campaign is running until 25 July 2016, so get pledging if you don't want to miss out.

For more information check out the Kickstarter page and official Chicago Boutique website.

Chicago synth features