Will you back the Synthino XM hardware synth?

The compact hardware synth market could be set to get yet another entrant, with the Synthino XM instrument currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

This 5-note polyphonic device comes with an arpeggiator and a 16-step 'groovebox' performance sequencer, and supports MIDI over both standard 5-pin DIN and USB ports.

A pledge of a least $129 will get you an Synthino XM if the project is funded - check out the Kickstarter campaign for more details.

Synthino XM specs