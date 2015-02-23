Will you back the Synthino XM hardware synth?

The compact hardware synth market could be set to get yet another entrant, with the Synthino XM instrument currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.
This 5-note polyphonic device comes with an arpeggiator and a 16-step 'groovebox' performance sequencer, and supports MIDI over both standard 5-pin DIN and USB ports.
A pledge of a least $129 will get you an Synthino XM if the project is funded - check out the Kickstarter campaign for more details.
Synthino XM specs
- 5-note polyphony for superb playability
- 12 waveforms, 4 drum samples
- 12-bit audio at 25KHz output rate
- 4 MIDI channels, each with separate waveform and ADSR envelope
- Low pass filter with cutoff frequency and resonance controls
- 2 independent low frequency oscillators (LFOs): pitch and filter
- Selectable waveform for LFOs
- 1V p-p audio output voltage with enough current to drive headphones
- Arpeggiator mode, up to 16 notes
- 4 arpeggiator patterns: up, down, up-down, random
- 4 built-in arpeggiator chords or use MIDI to specify up to 16 notes
- Arpeggiator pitch transposition control
- Tempo control with MIDI clock input
- 16-step live performance "groovebox" sequencer
- Pitch fine-tuning adjustment
- Programmable/upgradable over USB