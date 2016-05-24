Will D16 Group's PunchBox be a knockout kick drum synth?

Some people spend as long honing their bass drum sound as others do producing an entire track, so it's easy to see why there's a market for plugins that are dedicated to kick creation.

Now, joining the likes of Plugin Boutique's BigKick and Sonic Academy's Kick 2, we have d16's PunchBox, a new modular kick drum synth that combines sampling and synthesis and enables you to build a kick drum from scratch.

There are eight sound generators, five FX units (these can be ordered in any way you like), 1100 samples and more than 800 presets that come courtesy of sound designers Sound Of Revolution and CFA Sound.

Full specs, a price and release date are still to come, but we'll bring you more details when we have them. In the meantime, keep an eye on the D16 Group website.