Sonic Academy releases Kick 2: put the boot into your low-end drum sounds

It may have been a one-trick rhythmic pony, but Sonic Academy's Kick plugin was certainly an excellent tool for creating electronic kick drum sounds from scratch.

Two years on from its release, the ante has been upped with the launch of Kick 2, which comes with new features that promise to make it easier than ever for you to craft your perfect kick drum.

These include three fully-featured 'Click' areas, drag and drop click loading, external sample browsing, three new distortions, sub-harmonics control, full parametric EQ, quick audio file export and all new compressor and limiter sections.

What's more, for a limited time, anyone who purchases Kick 2 will also get the Artist Producer Preset Pack (valued at £15), which contains more than 70 presets from the likes of Jerome Isma-ae, Diskord, Soundprank, Sean Tyas, Genix, Leon Bolier and Wally Lopez.

Kick 2 can be purchased now for £50 from the Sonic Academy website. It's available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, and Kick 1 owners can have it at a 50% discount.