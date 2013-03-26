Who is the best festival DJ in the world today?

We're gearing up for the 2013 festival season here at MusicRadar. Ahead of this summer's events, we want to know who you think is the best festival DJ out there today.

Playing a DJ set to a festival crowd is undoubtedly a different ball game to playing a small club, warehouse rave or even a huge Ibiza blowout. Be it a muddy field, a packed tent or a multi-venue extravaganza, playing a memorable set to a festival crowd takes highly refined skills and, above all, a great selection of tunes.

We've drawn up a list of 20 nominations - all of which are acts playing several festivals this summer - based on your nominations and a few favourites from our office.

The nominations range from iconic old hands like Carl Cox to new blood such as Eats Everything and Maya Jane Coles, and from mainstream headliners like Steve Aoki to leftfield trailblazer Nicolas Jaar. But who are you most excited to catch during this year's festival season? Vote now to let us know!