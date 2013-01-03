Waves release Element synthesizer

They're know for creating some of the best software processing and effects tools out there. Now, Waves have stepped into the instrument world, launching their first ever synthesizer, Element.



Waves Element press release

Introducing Element: The first ever synthesizer from Waves. Powered by Virtual Voltage™ technology, Element is an analog-style polyphonic instrument engineered to deliver the fat, gritty sound of the classics, with all the precision, flexibility and control of contemporary digital synths.

Element includes a vast array of convenient features and functions. Like integrated effects. A 16-step arpeggiator / sequencer. MIDI Learn for all controls. And a massive preset library, with total tweakability. Plus, all parameters are laid out right there in front of you, so when inspiration strikes, there's no need to scroll through page after page to customize your sounds. Searing leads, booming basses, ethereal pads, electro-percussion, sequential motions, mind-blowing FX and lots more: Element does it all.

Powered by Virtual Voltage™ technology

Integrated chorus, delay, reverb, distortion and bit crusher effects

16-step arpeggiator / sequencer

Plugin and standalone components

Element will be priced at $200, but is currently available for $99.

Head over to the Waves website to see a full list of features and a see a demo video of Element in action.