Waves Expo 2011 - spend a day in the studio with Waves

PRESS RELEASE: Pro Audio Distributor, Sonic Distribution, is hosting Waves Expo 2011 on Thursday 28th July. European Product Specialist at Waves, Jesse Brustolin, will be hosting an informal and relaxed day at Sonic Distribution's new Munro designed studio in Hitchin, Hertfordshire. Interestingly, the topics and Waves products explored will be determined by the attendees!

Whether you are a seasoned Waves power user or just wish to find out more about Waves audio plugins for mixing, mastering and recording, don't miss this opportunity to spend some time in the studio with Waves. If you wish to submit any topics or product demonstration requests prior to the event, please e-mail waves@sonic-distribution.com

Wave Expo 2011 is FREE, food and beverages will be provided and if travelling by train, Sonic Distribution will pick you up from Hitchin station. Hitchin is only 30 minutes from London King's Cross. If travelling by car, Sonic Distribution is 5 miles from the A1 (M) (Junction 8) and parking is available.

Sonic Distribution has worked extensively with Andy Munro on the design and acoustics of the studio which features the Rupert Neve Designs 5088 at its heart. Andy Munro will make a personal appearance in the afternoon to talk about acoustics, monitoring and the new sE Munro Egg Speaker System.

Waves Expo 2011 will be running from 10am to 5pm at Sonic Distribution Ltd, 3 Hunting Gate, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG4 OTJ. To register for this event or if you have any questions, please e-mail waves@sonic-distribution.com or contact Sonic Distribution directly on 0845 500 2 500. Places for this event are naturally limited so if you wish to attend, please register ASAP.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sonic Distribution

