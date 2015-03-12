WaveMachine Labs previews Auria Pro iPad DAW

WaveMachine Labs announced Auria Pro - a new version of its iPad DAW that adds MIDI sequencing, a piano roll editor, real-time audio warping, two built-in synths and more - prior to NAMM 2015.

Now, in advance of its release, the company has put together a preview video that showcases these new features.

Auria Pro will be released in the Spring priced at $49.99. We're told that existing Auria users will be able to upgrade for a reduced price. You can keep up to date with developments on the Auria blog.