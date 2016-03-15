Wave hello to Steinberg's WaveLab 9: new interface, mastering plugins and more

The audio editing juggernaut that is Steinberg's WaveLab continues to progress, with version 9 updates for both the Pro and Elements versions now available. With a new look and feel, these add a new bundle of mastering plugins, an SoX-based resampler and a range of workflow enhancements.

New for WaveLab 9 is an overhauled single-window interface, which features ribbon tabs and a multi-monitor-friendly window docking system. The Master Section, meanwhile, now gives you 12 (Pro) or five (Elements) insert slots, along with flexible channel processing and new metering/monitoring, plus M/S support.

As for those mastering plugins, they go by the combined name of MasterRig. There are six multiband modules in WaveLab Pro 9 - mager, Limiter, Dynamic EQ, Compressor, EQ and Saturator (the latter four support mid/side processing per band) - while in Elements 9 the MasterRig comprises the EQ, Compressor, Limiter, Saturator and Imager modules.

Other new features are designed to ease the setting up and project management processes, while the Exchange feature links WaveLab 9 to Cubase (and soon Nuendo). The Pro version, meanwhile, also benefits from the Multiband Expander and Multiband Envelope Shaper, envelope-based automation for clip-based send effects, surround rendering for MP3 and AAC formats, extended multi-rendering capability and a customisable file naming scheme.

Forward-thinking

Steinberg is clearly proud of its new baby, with Senior Marketing Manager Timo Wildenhain saying: "This new WaveLab version is the most comprehensive update in more than 20 years of product history and sets a completely new standard for mastering and broadcasting. The new user interface is among the most forward-thinking layouts available today and faster to learn and to operate than any previous version of WaveLab.

"We've also heavily invested in MasterRig, the most complete, high-quality plugin suite we've ever crafted. Existing Cubase users will also value the new WaveLab Exchange feature, a direct connection with Cubase that allows you to create your personal mix and mastering workflow."

WaveLab Pro 9 and Elements 9 are available now priced at €579 and €100 respectively, and upgrades from previous versions are also available. Check out the Steinberg website for all the details.

Key features of WaveLab Pro 9

World's leading audio editing and mastering solution with up to 384 kHz sample rate support

Revolutionary new user interface with innovative windows docking system

New master section with 12 effect slots plus extended monitoring and processing functions

Fully M/S compatible: comprehensive M/S audio editing, processing and monitoring

MasterRig high-end mastering plug-in suite including 6 modules, 8 instances and full M/S support

Advanced EBU R128-compliant loudness metering, including a loudness graph, loudness meta normalizing and true peak support

High-quality SoX-based Resampler, Multiband Expander and Multiband Envelope Shaper

WaveLab Project Manager and customizable naming scheme

Direct exchange of audio files with Cubase and Nuendo

Key features of WaveLab Elements 9