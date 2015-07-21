Watch your music grow with Songtree collaboration app

Online music making collaboration platforms are now coming at us from all angles and in many different forms. The latest to sprout up is Songtree, a new app-based solution that enables you to download a song, add your own part to it and then re-upload it for others to continue working on.

Alternatively, you can submit a new track and invite others to contribute to it. The app comes with its own built-in recorder with EQ and effects, while the Tree view enables you to get a visual look at how songs have developed. You can choose to add your part at any point in a song's development.

Songtree has been created by the team behind n-Track, the PC, Mac, iOS and Android DAW.

Songtree is available now for iOS devices from the Apple App Store, while an Android version is also on the way. You can find out more on the Songtree website.