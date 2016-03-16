Watch the trailer for George Martin's final TV documentary project

George Martin's final project was an eight-part television series: Soundbreaking - Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music. Co-produced with his son Giles, it's scheduled to air on US channel PBS in November.

The first two episodes are being screened throughout this week at the SXSW festival, just days after George's passing.

Featuring over 160 interviews with artists and producers, Soundbreaking looks at the innovation and experimentation that has been evident throughout the history of recorded music. The series covers everything from the multi-tracking techniques employed by Martin during his time with The Beatles in the '60s, to the dawning of the synthesizer and the pioneers of sampling.

There is no official word yet as to whether there will be a UK airing, but we hope there will be at some point. For more more information check out the Soundbreaking - Stories from the Cutting Edge of Recorded Music website.