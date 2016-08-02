Want to win a Novation/Focusrite/KRK studio bundle worth more than £2,250? Well here's your chance

Novation and Focusrite are you giving you, the MusicRadar reader, a chance to win over two grand's worth of gear.

To be in with a chance to get your hands on this impressive haul of studio gear, all you need to do is complete this short survey.

So what is in the package we hear you ask? First up is Focusrite's Clarett 8Pre, which impressed us immensely in our review and provides an ultra-low latency environment removing the need for external DSP. On top of this, Focusrite is working with plugin companies to offer monthly plugin offers. For more information visit the Plug-in Collective webage.

Next up are Novation's Launchpad Pro and Launchkey 49, which offer the easiest way to take control of Ableton Live and come with 4GB of Loopmasters samples to get you started.

Of course no Novation competition would be complete without including their inspirational grid-based groove box, Circuit, which teams up perfectly with the UltraNova - a classic analogue-modelling synth with an 18-voice synth engine.

Last and by no means least, the package is perfectly complimented with a pair of KRK VXT6s. A Powerful mid-range set of monitors that offer good low-volume performance.

Full terms and conditions can be found on the competition webpage.

Complete prize list