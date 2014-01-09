VTC-1 vacuum tube compressor plugin released

The list of possibles for anyone seeking a vacuum tube compressor plugin just got one longer, for 123creative.com has worked with Pentode audio to release the VTC-1.
It's designed to deliver a warm, analogue, transparent and pumping sound; there's no threshold knob, so you adjust the amount of compression by raising or lowering the input level. There's also a Compression Amount knob, which is said to be similar to a ratio control.
Promising "real-sounding analogue colour," VTC-1 is available now as a 32-bit Windows plugin for €17.17 (this is an introductory price). You can also download a demo from 123creative.com.
123creative.com VTC-1 features
- Compression amount knob
- Standard attack and release knobs with analogue modelled behaviour
- Input knob that controls amount of compression/ level of compression
- Compression Amount knob (similar to ratio selector)
- Switch: significant compression (hard curve) or smooth curve (soft curve)
- Tube Drive knob for real-sounding analogue warmth and saturation
- Post-gain knob
- Bypass knob and gain reduction meter