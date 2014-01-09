VTC-1 vacuum tube compressor plugin released

The list of possibles for anyone seeking a vacuum tube compressor plugin just got one longer, for 123creative.com has worked with Pentode audio to release the VTC-1.

It's designed to deliver a warm, analogue, transparent and pumping sound; there's no threshold knob, so you adjust the amount of compression by raising or lowering the input level. There's also a Compression Amount knob, which is said to be similar to a ratio control.

Promising "real-sounding analogue colour," VTC-1 is available now as a 32-bit Windows plugin for €17.17 (this is an introductory price). You can also download a demo from 123creative.com.

123creative.com VTC-1 features