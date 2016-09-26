vStack looper lets you record, import, layer, sync and process

Granny's Audio has released a new standalone looper app known as vStack. Loops can either be imported or recorded in real time, and then synced with a single click.

You can adjust the start and end points of a loop simply by clicking and dragging, and your loops can be treated with four effects (overdrive, chorus, delay and reverb). You can apply a compressor at the output stage, and there's also a 3-band EQ.

vStack is available now for PC and Mac priced at €15. You can find out more and download a demo on the Granny's Audio website.