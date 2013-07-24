VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 67
All change please
It’s been quite a few weeks for the DAW market, with Avid releasing Pro Tools 11 and Apple finally serving up Logic Pro X.
These launches have impacted the plugin market, too - the latest Pro Tools doesn’t support the RTAS format, while only 64-bit instruments and effects will run in the new version of Logic.
Something to bear in mind when you’re thinking about upgrading, then - or, indeed, when you’re looking to buy a new plugin or two. Click through for the latest releases.
Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:
The 39 best VST plug-in synths in the world today
The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today
If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
NEXT: HoRNet TrackShaper
HoRNet TrackShaper
Designed to let you “mix on autopilot”, TrackShaper promises to help you to have “good sounding tracks without spending hours tweaking plugins”. Giving the simplicity of its control set we’ll wager that it won’t enable you to get drill down into too much detail, but it might be worth trying if you want to work super-quick.
Ploytec 700W
Who fancies taking “a completely new approach to compression”? That’s what Ploytec claims to be offering with this one: add up to 1.9dB of loudness to your finished mix simply by adjusting the threshold to the appropriate point.
Mildon Studios Spike Panner
An auto-panner with a trick up its sleeve - it only kicks in when the audio reaches the specified threshold. It’s suggested that you might want to use it to move certain instruments away from the centre of the pan spectrum once they hit a certain volume to avoid them drowning out others.
SPC Plugins Freek
A stereo frequency shifter that also offers stereo barberpole phasing. There are also dual 96-waveform LFOs, with the available waveforms including eight different random modulations, 32 sequencer patterns and an envelope follower.
123.com G-Sonique Vintage Guitar Boutique 1
A bundle of guitar amps, stompboxes and combos that are inspired by classic gear from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Specifically, you get five vacuum tube combo amps and four virtual stompboxes, all of which are designed to give you that vintage flavour.
Buy or download demo of 123.com G-Sonique Vintage Guitar Boutique 1
Synthblitz Audio DNX-03 Multiband Compressor
Billed as a mastering tool, this is a three-band stereo compressor that - you guessed it - is inspired by the analogue hardware of yesteryear. Added features include noise reduction and a stereo width control for each frequency band.
Buy or download demo of Synthblitz Audio DNX-03 Multiband Compressor
Nomad Factory Cosmos
Are you looking for “the ultimate tool for sonic enhancement and low-end fattening”? Nomad Factory thinks that it’s got it with this harmonic exciter and sub generator. It’s designed to improve clarity and punch without increasing gain.
Buy or download demo of Nomad Factory Cosmos