VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 67

It’s been quite a few weeks for the DAW market, with Avid releasing Pro Tools 11 and Apple finally serving up Logic Pro X.

These launches have impacted the plugin market, too - the latest Pro Tools doesn’t support the RTAS format, while only 64-bit instruments and effects will run in the new version of Logic.

Something to bear in mind when you’re thinking about upgrading, then - or, indeed, when you’re looking to buy a new plugin or two. Click through for the latest releases.

