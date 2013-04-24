VST/AU plugin instrument/effect round-up: Week 62
A seasonal selection
Plugins aren’t just used for processing audio - they can do some rather clever things to MIDI, too. Two of this week’s releases provide further evidence of this, while we also have - appropriately enough given the time of year - a spring reverb and an audio clean-up suite.
PSP SpringBox
An emulation of a hardware spring reverb that promises typical characteristics such as a convincing ‘boing’ on transients, a repeatable resonating ‘musical’ character and adjustable presence. Potential applications for SpringBox range from guitar treatments to using it as a send reverb in the mix.
Nassen Modulys
An experimental MIDI plugin that’s capable of generating up to 16 clips simultaneously. Each of these can be mono or polyphonic and have its own length and tempo, giving you the opportunity to generate all kinds of polyrhythmic madness.
Kirnu Cream
Another MIDI plugin, Cream is said to offer a variety of functions that take it beyond standard arpeggiators and step sequencers and enable you to easily generate chords and patterns. There are four independent tracks (each if which has MIDI I/O) and each track can contain 12 patterns.
Acon Digital Restoration Suite
Four plugins that are designed for noise reduction and audio restoration. DeNoise reduces stationary noise; DeHum goes to work on hum and buzz; DeClick can get rid of clicks and crackle; and DeClip tackles the problems of analogue and digital clipping.
