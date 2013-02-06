VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 59

Winter NAMM 2013 may be fading into memory, but if you’re a music software fan, that doesn’t mean the end of the new releases. Read on for details of the most significant launches from the past few weeks.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

Read more: Roland TM-1 Trigger Module

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.