VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 59
The show goes on
Winter NAMM 2013 may be fading into memory, but if you’re a music software fan, that doesn’t mean the end of the new releases. Read on for details of the most significant launches from the past few weeks.
Cakewalk CA-2A T-Type Level Amplifier
Cakewalk has lifted this compressor/limiter out of its Sonar DAW and made it available to users of other production software. Using just a few simple controls you’re said to be able to achieve warm, smooth and natural sounding compression, and there’s a sidechain input, too. It’s also compatible with Sonar X2 Producer’s ProChannel.
PSP Audioware PSP PianoVerb2
An enhanced version of the freeware PianoVerb plug-in (which is still available, by the way), PianoVerb2 adds a new modulation section and the ability to set up multiple settings of time and damping and decay freezing. You’ll also find a high-pass filter section, independent dry/wet controls and a reverb tail freeze control.
Audiffex Multi Drive Pedal
Not so much a pedal as a collection of them, this first release in Audiffex’s Guitar Line series offers eight well-known drive pedals that are modelled on real hardware, taking into account every part of the original schematics.
Contralogic Blarg
Blarg offers three oscillators, each of which can be assigned to one of six available models. There’s also a formant filter bank, a waveshaper, dual multimode state-variable filters, built-in effects and extensive modulation options.
