VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 57
Six new releases
In the month or so since our last round-up iZotope has released the Trash 2 update that we previously previewed and, Tone2 has released a lengthy Rayblaster 2 video that reveals more about its feature set.
We’ve got half a dozen other new releases to tell you about, too - read on to find out more.
XILS-Lab LX122
This rotary speaker emulation is available in standard and premium versions. Treble outputs through a rotating horn and bass through a rotating drum, while the True Stereo Dynamic engine ‘places’ the cabinet in a room. The premium version gives you more parameters to tweak; the prices quoted above are introductory ones.
Yuroun Sound Design YSD-Phatner
Reckoned to be a mastering tool and sound fattener/destroyer in one, this processor contains a brick wall limiter, multi-mode filter and saturator. There’s also a Main section where you can dial in overdrive and stereo widening.
Studio Devil Virtual Tube Preamp
Studio Devil’s latest is designed to faithfully emulate the analogue circuitry of a discrete, class-A biased vacuum tube preamplifier. Natural soft limiting and dynamic warmth are promised to be its stocks in trade, and it’s said that you can put pretty much any kind of material through it.
Wavesfactory Plugins TrackSpacer
An interesting concept, this: TrackSpacer is designed to create space in the mix for an instrument, vocal or other piece of audio using automatic multiband EQ. You can insert it on a track or bus - for an explanation of how it works, check out the TrackSpacer demo video.
Kuassa Amplifikation Vermilion
Inspired by classic guitar combo amps the Vermilion offers three amp types, two amp channels, built-in FX, five matching cabinets and four mic types, You can set up adjustable dual mic configurations and the whole thing is designed to look as realistic as possible.
Mecha Audio Fadeable
A DJ-style mixer for your DAW, the idea is that you route up to four channels of audio into Fadeable and then get busy with its modelled filters, crossfader, level faders (with metering) and tempo-synced loop buttons. There are also spinback, bit crusher, fade to delay, reverb and noise sweep generator effects.
