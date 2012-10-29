iZotope Trash 2 previewed

Trash might not be iZotope's most famous plug-in, but this decade-old distortion unit has been used by everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Noisia (Garbage, KoЯn and Sigur Rós are also said to be fans).
Now it's back: Trash 2 will be released in November, and has been completely rewritten from the ground up.
Read more: iZotope Spire Studio
Highlights are set to include new a sonic architecture, brand new features, optimised performance, better sound quality and support for modern hosts and formats.
iZotope reckons that Trash 2 will usher in a new era of "audio mangling, distortion, and experimentation". You can get your first taste of it by checking out the video above or browsing the feature set below.
iZotope Trash 2 key features
- Distort in ways you never dreamed with the Trash module's 20 new distortion algorithms, perfect for transforming your sound into something never before heard.
- Design your own unique distortions, from massive to mild and everything in between, with a new, customizable, multiband waveshaper.
- Let your tracks inhabit any space or object with the new Convolve module. Choose from over 100 impulse responses or load your own to put your bass in a washing machine or your snare in a cave.
- Find a new voice: make your audio speak and growl with redesigned dual Filters that include new vowel formant filters, screaming peaks, node modulations, and more.
- Start trashing your audio immediately with an extensive new preset library and an ear-friendly Limiter that ensures you can play without fear.