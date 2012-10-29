iZotope Trash 2 previewed

Trash might not be iZotope's most famous plug-in, but this decade-old distortion unit has been used by everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Noisia (Garbage, KoЯn and Sigur Rós are also said to be fans).

Now it's back: Trash 2 will be released in November, and has been completely rewritten from the ground up.

Highlights are set to include new a sonic architecture, brand new features, optimised performance, better sound quality and support for modern hosts and formats.

iZotope reckons that Trash 2 will usher in a new era of "audio mangling, distortion, and experimentation". You can get your first taste of it by checking out the video above or browsing the feature set below.

iZotope Trash 2 key features