VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 41
The show's over... on with the show
Now that the dust has settled on Musikmesse 2011, let’s take a moment to consider all the new plug-ins that have been released into the wild over the past couple of weeks. There’s a fair selection, so stick the kettle on and dive in.
XILS-lab Chor'X
This ‘spatializer chorus’ offers three types of vintage chorus effect (modelled on the three Bucket Brigade Delay types) and is said to be capable of adding “space, depth and other dimensions to your instruments”. Signals can be positioned in the stereo image and there’s a variety of modulation options.
Iosono Anymix
Do you create surround sound mixes? If so, this new plug-in could help. It enables you to upmix from any source up to 8.1 surround, and gives you precise editing control over each input channel. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Tek'It Audio Arp-EQ
If your arpeggiation needs aren’t currently being met, here’s a plug-in solution that sports six playback modes and a four-octave range. Shuffle and gate and transpose functions are on offer, while you can adjust the velocity for each note and choose to play chords note sequences.
MTS Audio Labs Remix
A live remixing console that features seven loop players, all of which sync to one tempo. There are randomisation features, too, so it’s possible to quickly create something new. Interestingly, you also get a controller template for Lemur for iPad.
GuDA Audio Euterpe
Another virtual analogue synth that operates in both monophonic and polyphonic modes. There are two oscillators, both of which have a multiple oscillators mode that can be used for extra phat and supersaw-type sounds
Sound Magic Neo Preamp
We’ve had Neo Dynamic, which models compressors and limiters, and now Sample Magic has released the Neo Preamp, which recreates a vintage channel strip. You’re given six controls, 16 presets and, apparently, a whole lot of audio colouring potential.
Klanghelm DC8C
Remember Klanghelm’s free DC1A compressor? This is the full version that it’s derived from and offers a clean sound and more flexibility. You can morph between FeedForward and FeedBack characteristics, and if you just want the basics, there’s an Easy mode.
HOFA IQ-Comp
Hofa has kept it simple with the claim that this “make-it-better-compressor makes your music sound better”. It’s said to have intelligent/adaptive attack, release and ratio settings and be simple to use. Use it for vocals, drums or anything else you fancy.
Studiodevices VLX-1
Based on a late ‘80s/early ‘90s low-budget hardware reverb, this unashamedly nostalgic convolution processor offers 12 reverb types with 16 lengths each, reverb times from 100ms to 50 seconds, PreDelay and high frequency roll-off parameters and more.
