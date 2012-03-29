VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 41

Now that the dust has settled on Musikmesse 2011, let’s take a moment to consider all the new plug-ins that have been released into the wild over the past couple of weeks. There’s a fair selection, so stick the kettle on and dive in.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The 20 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.