VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 40
The best of the rest
We’ve already briefed you on FabFilter’s Saturn and Arturia’s Spark Vintage Drum Machines, but these represent just the tip of this week’s plug-in release iceberg. Join us now as we delve below the waterline.
HG Sounds Vortex VSTi
Still in beta but deemed stable enough to be usable, Vortex contains 12 sequencers and dedicated synths for each of them. It’s designed to be a performance instrument, and comes with real-time triggers that enable you to manipulate the sequencers with effects. The price listed above is an introductory one.
Mandelbrot Drummer VST Rhythm Maker
This MIDI sequencer plug-in is designed to make it easier to program drum patterns. It uses Mandelbrot Fractals to alter velocities rhythmically and enables you to experiment with poly-rhythms and unusual time signatures. You’ll need another drum plug-in to generate sounds, too.
discoDSP ThrillMe
discoDSP has now been in business for 10 years, but rather than throwing a party, it’s releasing this multi-effects unit to celebrate. It features a 3-band compressor, 4-band spectral enhancer and mathematical waveshaping limiter.
OverTone DSP PTC-2A Vintage Program EQ
Yet another EQ that takes inspiration from the classic Pultec hardware designs, this one offers separate LF Boost and Attenuate controls, passive filters and a transformer-coupled gain stage that promises to add to the vintage tone. There’s a de-cramped mid-range filter, too.
Sound Magic Neo MasteringQ
This mastering EQ promises to implement a “revolutionary concept” in EQ. It works, we’re told, by automatically detecting and locking in on the most audible/sensitive frequency, making the EQ process much simpler.
