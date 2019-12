SoundGym, the ear training platform, has just added a new game known as Distorted Reality. This is designed to help the user to detect saturation and distortion on a variety of sources.

This is a Pro game, which means that it’s only available to paying SoundGym members, but for this weekend, those with SoundGym Free accounts can try it, too.

You can sign up on the SoundGym website. Pro membership costs $14.95/month or $119/year.