Arturia Spark Vintage Drum Machines plug-in launched

Strange days at Arturia: first it launches an analogue hardware synth (having previously spent a great deal of time emulating analogue synths in software) and now Spark, its hardware-controlled drum machine, has arrived in a software-only guise.

Spark Vintage Drum Machines is designed to put 30 legendary hardware drum machines at your fingertips, and creates its sounds via samples and virtual analogue synthesis.

All the usual suspects from the likes of Roland, Korg, Yamaha and Linn are present and correct, and you've also got effects, live performance features and a step sequencer to consider.

We're not sure what kind of compatibility the new software has with the original Spark drum machine; curiously, the video above shows it being played with a Korg nanoKey rather than Arturia's hardware.

A list of the main features is below: Spark Vintage Drum Machines costs €99 as a Mac/PC download and €119 in a box (shipping 20 March).

Main Features:

30 different drum machines: Roland TR-808, TR-707, CR-78, Korg KPR 77, Mini Pops 7, LinnDrum, Yamaha RX5, Maestro Rhythm King MRK2, Simmons SDS,…

Easy workflow: one interface to learn, thirty drum machines to play

Made for live performance: XY Touch Pad, Beat Looper, Slicer, Real-time automation on all parameters

14 high quality Effects : Multiband Compressor, Reverb, Bit crusher, Multiband EQ, Chorus, Delay, Distortion, Phaser, Plate Reverb, Destroyer, Flanger, Space Pan, Limiter, Sub Generator

Spark's Step Sequencer makes track creation a breeze

Perfect integration: 16 independant audio outputs, midi I/O

Unparalleled sound quality based on virtual analog synthesis (TAE®) and high resolution sampling

64 patterns pre-programmed for each drum machine

Drum machine engines :

TAE ® engine: Roland CR-78, Roland TR-808, Roland TR-606, Korg Mini Pops 7, Korg KPR-77, Ace Tone Rhythm Ace FR-2L, Yamaha MR10, Maestro Rhythm King MRK2, Boss DR-55, Casio VL-Tone and SK-1, Simmons SDS, Phatwerk, Micromatix.

Sample based and Hybrids: E-mu SP-12, Roland TR-909, Roland TR-707, Roland TR-727, Roland TR-626, Roland R8, E-mu Drumulator, Oberheim DMX, Sequential Circuits DrumTraks, Kawai R-100, LinnDrum, Linn 9000, Casio RZ-1, Yamaha RX5, Pulsator, Dirty-909.