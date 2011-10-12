VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 26
The best of the rest
We’ve already brought new news of Image-Line’s Groove Machine and Arturia’s SEM V this week, but these are just the tip of the plug-in iceberg. Click on for seven other new music making tools.
Mellowmuse EQ3V
A 7-band vintage EQ plug-in that gives you five bands of fully parametric EQ along with variable Q high- and low-pass filters. Analogue modelled saturation is used to add harmonic colouration, and each EQ section can be bypassed should you wish.
Sound Magic GrandEpiano
Sound Magic has been releasing acoustic pianos in software for a while now, but this plug-in emulates classic electromechanical instruments such as the Fender Rhodes and Wurlitzer. That said, you can also combine it with any Sound Magic acoustic piano module to produce a hybrid sound.
Softube Summit Audio TLA-100A
This software emulation of the famous tube levelling amplifier is a ‘set and forget’ compressor. Its program-dependent nature works with the signal to provide optimum performance, and promises to add a warm, rich sound to the likes of vocals, bass, drums and guitar.
Tekky Synths TinyStuT
If you’re looking for an easy way of creating stutter FX in real-time, this could be it. It furnishes you with just Speed and Space controls, along with a reverse delay unit that sports delay time and feedback controls. Host automation is supported, too.
Waves Bass Rider
This sister product to Waves’ Vocal Rider plug-in rides bass levels in your mix automatically so that they’re kept in check throughout. It works note by note and has been optimised for the frequency range and envelope characteristics of bass instruments.
Antares Auto-Tune EFX 2
This update to the entry-level version of Auto-Tune is based on the same core technology as Auto-Tune 7, the flagship version of the software. The big new feature is Auto-Motion Vocal Pattern Generation, which enables you to apply melodic patterns to your vocals from a built-in and expandable library.
KV331 Audio SynthMaster 2.5
This update to KV331’s semi-modular synth/effects plug-in is rammed with improvements: it’s now cross-platform, there are 400 new factory presets, new filter types and much more. If you pick it up before 15 October, you’ll pay the reduced price of $99.
