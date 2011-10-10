Arturia Oberheim SEM V plug-in announced

The Oberheim SEM V: it certainly looks like the original.

After several years spent focusing on its hardware products (Origin, Spark and the Analog Experience range), Arturia has returned to the area in which it made its name and released another software emulation of a classic hardware synth.

This time, the focus falls on Oberheim's SEM - Synthesizer Expander Module - which was originally released in 1974.

As you'd expect, the Oberheim SEM V is designed to bring you all the sounds and features of said synth, while also adding polyphonic operation, MIDI control, arpeggiation, an 8-voice programmer and advanced keyboard follow.

Of course, this isn't the first SEM emulation to be released - we told you about WOK's new SAM plug-in only last week - but the fact that it comes from Arturia is bound to get a lot of people interested.

Further details will be published on the Arturia website on 25 October.