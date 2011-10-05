VST/AU plug-in instrument/effect round-up: Week 25

An instrument that’s specifically designed for dubstep, a new effects processor from Rob Papen, a soundscape generator, a transient shaper and an analogue synth emulation. You’ll find them all here - click through for the details.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features.

The 17 best VST plug-in synths in the world today

The 14 best VST plug-in drum machines in the world today

If you've got a new PC or Mac plug-in, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.