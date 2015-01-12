Vinyl Lab plugin brings a turntable-style interface to your DAW

Designed for people who want a turntable-style interface for their DAW, Stagecraft Software's Vinyl Lab is coming soon as a VST/AU plugin.

Looking like a piece of DJing software and compatible with timecoded vinyl (enabling realistic scratching), this features 16 sample players, which are assignable to either of the two decks. You can set up an effects chain, and there's full MIDI support.

The Vinyl Lab beta can currently be downloaded for free from the Stagecraft Software website, so you're got nothing to lose by taking it for a spin.