Video review: MeeBlip anode synth

Since Korg's Monotron appeared on the scene in 2010, synth manufacturers have been falling over themselves to create cheap and cheerful hardware synths. The latest to hit the market is the anode from MeeBlip, a digital/analogue hybrid that's a collaboration between Create Digital Music's Peter Kirn and Blipsonic's James Grahame.

Priced at a wallet-­friendly £110/$140/€140, the anode's reasonable cost and meagre form factor (a mere 4 x 4 inches) belie its clever design and big, dirty sound.

Find out more in the video above as we take the anode for a spin.