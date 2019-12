Propellerhead was at Producer Sessions Live at London's SAE Institute last weekend showing off Reason 6 in public for the first time. We managed to grab them to give us a quick demo of the DAW's new features.

Also make sure you check out our video preview of the new Balance audio interface.



Note: Apologies for the dark video, we had to make a choice between you being able to see us or being able to see the software on the screen, and we figured we were less important!