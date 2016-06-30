UAD-2 Satellite USB 3 systems are now shipping

The UAD-2 Satellite USB is to the right of the laptop, in case you were wondering.

Having previously launched its UAD-2 Satellite systems in a new USB 3 flavour at Musikmesse 2016, Universal Audio has just announced they are now shipping the DSP boxesworldwide.

The aptly-named UAD-2 Satellite USB units are designed to sit on your desktop and give you access to Universal Audio's range of powered plugins. Both Quad and Octo models are available (that's four or eight SHARC processors), and the new devices can be used in tandem with UAD-2 PCIe cards, the UAD-2 Satellite FireWire, and the Apollo Twin USB desktop interface for even more processing power.

Key features and prices are below, and you can find out more on the Universal Audio website.

UAD-2 Satellite USB features

Run UAD Powered Plug-Ins via USB 3 on Windows-based PCs for improved performance at higher sample rates, and reduced plug-in latency versus FireWire

4 (QUAD) or 8 (OCTO) SHARC processors provide a massive DSP boost for running large professional mixes

Access over 90 plug-ins from Ampex, Lexicon, Studer, Neve, Manley, SSL, EMT, MXR, and more

Includes Analog Classics Plus plug-in bundle, featuring:

UA 610-B Preamp & EQ

LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler (Legacy)

1176LN / 1176SE Classic Limiting Amplifier (Legacy)

Fairchild 670 Tube Limiter (Legacy)

Pultec Pro Equalizer (Legacy)

Precision Enhancer Hz

Precision Mix Rack Collection

RealVerb Pro

Available in Core, Custom, and Ultimate software packages

Combine with other UAD-2 devices, including UAD-2 PCIe cards, UAD-2 Satellite FireWire, and Apollo Twin USB desktop interface

Fan-free construction for quiet operation

Compatible with Pro Tools, Cubase, Live, and more

UAD-2 Satellite USB Pricing