UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt systems unveiled by Universal Audio

Universal Audio has unveiled Thunderbolt versions of its UAD-2 Satellite DSP system, which the company says will allow Mac users to "supercharge" their systems by giving them the option to "run larger mixes filled with rich, DSP-intensive plugins".
Two models are available: Quad comes with four SHARC processors onboard, while Octo sports eight. In each case, the Thunderbolt connectivity is said to deliver "improved performance at higher sample rates, and reduced plug-in latency" in comparison to the FireWire UAD-2 Satellite. The new boxes can also be used alongside other UAD-2 and Apollo products for even more DSP power.
Each Satellite Thunderbolt will be available with a choice of plugins: the Core package contains the Analog Classics Plus bundle; Custom adds a choice of any three UAD plugins when you register; and the OCTO Ultimate suite contains more than 79 UA-developed plugins.
Shipping in early October, US street prices for the new systems are as follow:
- UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt - Quad Core ($999)
- UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt - Quad Custom ($1,399)
- UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt - Octo Core ($1,499)
- UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt - Octo Custom ($1,899)
- UAD-2 Satellite Thunderbolt - Octo Ultimate ($5,999)
You can find out more on the Universal Audio website.
Universal Audio Satellite Thunderbolt key features
- Run UAD Powered Plug-Ins via Thunderbolt or Thunderbolt 2 connection on Macs for improved performance at higher sample rates, and reduced plug-in latency versus FireWire
- 4 (QUAD) or 8 (OCTO) SHARC processors provide a massive DSP boost for running large professional mixes
- Access over 90 plug-ins from Ampex, Lexicon, Roland, Studer, Neve, Manley, SSL, EMT, Empirical Labs, MXR and more
- Includes Analog Classics Plus plug-in bundle, featuring the UA 610-B Preamp & EQ and Legacy editions of the LA-2A Classic Audio Leveler, 1176LN / 1176SE Classic Limiting Amplifier, Fairchild 670 Tube Limiter, Pultec Pro Equalizers, UA Precision Enhancer Hz, CS-1 Precision Channel, and RealVerb Pro plug-ins
- Available with Core, Custom, and Ultimate 3 software packages
- Combine with other UAD-2 devices, including additional UAD-2 PCIe card(s) with a qualified Thunderbolt PCIe chassis, UAD-2 Satellite (FireWire), and Thunderbolt-equipped Apollo interfaces
- Dual Thunderbolt 2 ports for convenient daisy-chaining of Thunderbolt peripherals
- Fan-free construction for quiet operation
- Compatible with Pro Tools, Logic Pro, Cubase, Live, and more