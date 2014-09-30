u-he Bazille plugin synth now available

First previewed in 2009, then shown at the 2013 Musikmesse, u-he's Bazille synth was supposed to be with us in July. However, only now has it finally been made available.



Bazille offers a modular engine which allows for the patching of any signal output into any signal input, which means that it shares some common ground with ACE, another u-he synth. However, this time, we're dealing with digital synthesis rather than virtual analogue.

Specs are below. Bazille is available now in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats for Mac and PC. It costs $89 and can be purchased from the u-he website, where a demo can also be downloaded.

Bazille specs