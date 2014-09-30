u-he Bazille plugin synth now available

First previewed in 2009, then shown at the 2013 Musikmesse, u-he's Bazille synth was supposed to be with us in July. However, only now has it finally been made available.
Bazille offers a modular engine which allows for the patching of any signal output into any signal input, which means that it shares some common ground with ACE, another u-he synth. However, this time, we're dealing with digital synthesis rather than virtual analogue.
Specs are below. Bazille is available now in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats for Mac and PC. It costs $89 and can be purchased from the u-he website, where a demo can also be downloaded.
Bazille specs
- Hybrid modular system: digital oscillators, analogue filters - unlimited patching capabilities
- 4 oscillators with simultaneous FM (phase modulation, linear / exponential / relative FM), PD (phase distortion) and FR (fractal resonance).
- 4 multimode analogue type filters, 2 of which have 6 parallel outputs.
- 4 ADSR envelopes, 2 LFOs with multiple outputs, 2 ramp generators.
- 2 modulation maps (can be used as oscillator waveforms), lag processors, quantizer, inverters, rectifiers, sample&hold.
- Morphing snapshot sequencer: 8 slots of 16 steps each (splittable into 4, 8 or 12-step units).